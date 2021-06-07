Advertisement

Denver reportedly revokes license for security company after shooting involving Matthew Dolloff

Matthew Dolloff, a 30-year-old private security guard, was taken into custody for investigation...
Matthew Dolloff, a 30-year-old private security guard, was taken into custody for investigation of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a man in downtown Denver.(Source: Denver Police Dept via CNN)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The security company that employed Matthew Dolloff, the security guard accused of killing a man during a protest in October 2020, has reportedly lost its license to operate in Denver.

Pinkerton is the security company that reportedly hired Dolloff. According to our news partners at CBS Denver, the City of Denver is provoking Pinkerton’s license. This ruling is reportedly effective in 30 days.

CBS Denver says Pinkerton can apply for a private security services license again in five years.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash at Northern Ave & Orman Ave Saturday. Pueblo Police arrested Alisha...
Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Pueblo Saturday, suspect arrested for DUI, vigil held
The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.
Three taken to hospital after alleged DUI crash, closing several roads Sunday morning
The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Rollover crash sends multiple people to the hospital Saturday night
South Metro Fire Rescue is investigating a multi-vehicle crash. Crews say the crash happened on...
1 person killed, several others injured after multi-vehicle crash involving a deer Monday
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
WANTED: Man suspected of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer

Latest News

A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
WANTED: Man suspected of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer
Generic photo of bats.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to public to be aware of the current bat migration
Mountain Metro Bus Service.
Mountain Metro launching new route to serve Colorado Springs Airport
A couple storms possible today, big heat continues
Hot week ahead