Denver reportedly revokes license for security company after shooting involving Matthew Dolloff

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The security company that employed Matthew Dolloff, the security guard accused of killing a man during a protest in October 2020, has reportedly lost its license to operate in Denver.

Pinkerton is the security company that reportedly hired Dolloff. According to our news partners at CBS Denver, the City of Denver is provoking Pinkerton’s license. This ruling is reportedly effective in 30 days.

CBS Denver says Pinkerton can apply for a private security services license again in five years.

