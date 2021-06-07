Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Citizens Service Center in El Paso County

The clinic is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 7, and Tuesday, June 8.
Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Citizens Service Center (1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80907). The clinic is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 7, and Tuesday, June 8.

The Moderna vaccine will reportedly be used during this clinic. Anyone over the age of 18 can get the vaccine. The health department says people can walk in for their vaccine or schedule an appointment here.

In a press release, El Paso County Public Health says, “anyone vaccinated at the clinic will be eligible for $1 million in the Colorado Comeback Cash program”.

Click here to find the nearest clinic and/or free transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash at Northern Ave & Orman Ave Saturday. Pueblo Police arrested Alisha...
Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Pueblo Saturday, suspect arrested for DUI, vigil held
The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.
Three taken to hospital after alleged DUI crash, closing several roads Sunday morning
The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Rollover crash sends multiple people to the hospital Saturday night
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Colorado Springs police officer shot Friday night, suspect still on the run
File photo.
Police: Man arrested following “disturbance involving a gun” Saturday

Latest News

Pueblo Fire Department quickly put out a shed fire Monday morning near North Queens Avenue and...
Pueblo Fire Department responds to shed fire Monday morning
The Commerce City Police Department says highway 2 between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue for a...
Semi-truck rolls into backyard after crash in Commerce City
6.7.21
Hot week ahead
6.7.21
Hot week ahead