COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Citizens Service Center in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Citizens Service Center (1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80907). The clinic is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 7, and Tuesday, June 8.

The Moderna vaccine will reportedly be used during this clinic. Anyone over the age of 18 can get the vaccine. The health department says people can walk in for their vaccine or schedule an appointment here.

In a press release, El Paso County Public Health says, “anyone vaccinated at the clinic will be eligible for $1 million in the Colorado Comeback Cash program”.

Click here to find the nearest clinic and/or free transportation to your vaccine appointment.

