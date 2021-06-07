Colorado Springs police oversight committee wants to hear from community face-to-face

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Committee hopes to have it’s first in-person listening sessions soon.

The commission, known by it’s acronym “LETAC”, has only had online listening sessions since it was created last fall. Pandemic precautions have kept them from having fact-to-face listening sessions, but it’s expected they will officially change that in their Monday night meeting.

“We are hoping to be in neighborhoods, which we are imagining will make it a little easier for people to come and share their concerns and their stories, rather than doing this remotely,” said LETAC vice chairperson Steve Kern.

Multiple members of LETAC have said they have struggled to get community input online. Often times, the communities most impacted by relations with law enforcement are also communities where internet access is limited for households.

LETAC is also expected to make recommendations soon to Colorado Springs City Council for the Colorado Springs Police Department’s crisis response teams. Right now, there is not a crisis response team on-staff 24/7. The teams currently work in shifts. These teams are meant to respond to calls that warrant resources beyond daily patrol officers. Crisis response teams are made up of police officers, medical support, and mental health support.

“The question in my mind is whether we have sufficient human resources and budgetary resources to meet the demand,” added Kern. “I think the most obvious area would be to expand access to crisis response... and what I mean by that is, making sure you have a sufficient number of teams.”

There is no timeline on when LETAC will present their recommendations, but Kern expects it to be this summer, likely even yet this month.

