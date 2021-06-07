Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to public to be aware of the current bat migration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s wildlife agency wants the public to be aware of the current bat migration taking place.

On Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a “Bat Alert!” Put simply, you might notice a bat here and there around your property. Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are asking people to just leave the wild creatures alone, they will likely leave in a night or two. However, if you see multiple bats in one location, like gathered in your attic, you’re asked to contact CPW.

Click here for a list of contact numbers for the wildlife agency.

If a bat becomes trapped in your house, Bat Conservation International shared a video on what you should do. You can watch the video at the bottom of this article.

Click here for more on living with bats in Colorado.

Bat Alert! Seen a bat at home or while you are outdoors? Bats are migrating to their summer roosts. You may find one in your patio umbrella, under eaves, between log siding. Please give them space. They will leave in a night or 2. See multiple bats in 1 site? Contact CPW. 1 of 3 pic.twitter.com/SPjMPXMNu1 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 7, 2021

