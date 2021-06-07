Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to public to be aware of the current bat migration

Generic photo of bats.
Generic photo of bats.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife/@CPW_SE)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s wildlife agency wants the public to be aware of the current bat migration taking place.

On Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a “Bat Alert!” Put simply, you might notice a bat here and there around your property. Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are asking people to just leave the wild creatures alone, they will likely leave in a night or two. However, if you see multiple bats in one location, like gathered in your attic, you’re asked to contact CPW.

Click here for a list of contact numbers for the wildlife agency.

If a bat becomes trapped in your house, Bat Conservation International shared a video on what you should do. You can watch the video at the bottom of this article.

Click here for more on living with bats in Colorado.

