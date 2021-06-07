Car crashes into river on Highway 6 near Clear Creek Canyon
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:08 PM MDT
GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado State Patrol, Highway 6 near Clear Creek Canyon is back open after a car went into the river. The road was closed for about an hour while crews cleaned up the crash.
Crews reportedly had to call in a tow company to remove the car from the river.
At the time this article was written, the cause of the crash and the status of those involved was unknown.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
