1 person killed, several others injuried after multi-vehicle crash Monday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - All lanes of I-25 are back open Monday morning after a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Castle Rock. Crews say the crash happened just after midnight on I-25 near Promenade Parkway and East Happy Canyon Road.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened when a woman hit a deer on the highway. When she got out of the car she was reportedly hit and killed by another vehicle. CSP says the woman was in a car with three men, who were all taken to the hospital for their injuries. The extent of those injuries were unknown at the time this article was written.
Troopers say multiple other vehicles were involved in the crash after the woman hit the deer and anywhere between nine and a dozen people were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.
The cause of the crash is still unknown but CSP does not think alcohol or speed were factors. Colorado State Patrol is currently handling the investigation.
CDOT closed both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway between Happy Canyon Road and Meadows Parkway for their investigation. All lanes reopened around 7 a.m.
