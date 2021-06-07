1 person killed, several others injuried after multi-vehicle crash Monday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - All lanes of I-25 are back open Monday morning after a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Castle Rock. Crews say the crash happened just after midnight on I-25 near Promenade Parkway and East Happy Canyon Road.

9 people were transported to area hospitals this morning after a multi-vehicle crash. Sadly, there was one additional fatality on-scene. @CSP_News is handling the investigation. Avoid this area as the investigation will be extended. pic.twitter.com/Tniq4y2vMH — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 7, 2021

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened when a woman hit a deer on the highway. When she got out of the car she was reportedly hit and killed by another vehicle. CSP says the woman was in a car with three men, who were all taken to the hospital for their injuries. The extent of those injuries were unknown at the time this article was written.

Troopers say multiple other vehicles were involved in the crash after the woman hit the deer and anywhere between nine and a dozen people were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown but CSP does not think alcohol or speed were factors. Colorado State Patrol is currently handling the investigation.

CDOT closed both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway between Happy Canyon Road and Meadows Parkway for their investigation. All lanes reopened around 7 a.m.

I-25 SB: Road open between Exit 187 - Happy Canyon Road and Exit 184 - CO 86; US 85; Meadows Parkway. All lanes are back open following crash cleanup and investigation. https://t.co/H5vPwXiVH1 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 7, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

