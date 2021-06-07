Semi-truck rolls into backyard after crash in Commerce City
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - All roads are back open after a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning in Commerce City. According to South Adams Fire Department, four vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in a crash Monday morning.
The Commerce City Police Department says the crash happened on highway 2 (Colorado Boulevard) between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue. This area is about an hour and a half north of Colorado Springs.
Our news partners at CBS Denver says the semi rolled into the backyard of a home in the area. Click here to read more.
Fire crews say one person was injured and taken to the hospital, four others were treated and released on scene.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
According to CDOT, both north and southbound lanes of CO 2 reopened around 9 a.m.
We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.