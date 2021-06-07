Advertisement

Semi-truck rolls into backyard after crash in Commerce City

The Commerce City Police Department says highway 2 between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue for a...
The Commerce City Police Department says highway 2 between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue for a 4-car crash involving a fuel tanker.(CBS 4 Denver)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - All roads are back open after a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning in Commerce City. According to South Adams Fire Department, four vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in a crash Monday morning.

The Commerce City Police Department says the crash happened on highway 2 (Colorado Boulevard) between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue. This area is about an hour and a half north of Colorado Springs.

Our news partners at CBS Denver says the semi rolled into the backyard of a home in the area. Click here to read more.

Fire crews say one person was injured and taken to the hospital, four others were treated and released on scene.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

According to CDOT, both north and southbound lanes of CO 2 reopened around 9 a.m.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash at Northern Ave & Orman Ave Saturday. Pueblo Police arrested Alisha...
Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Pueblo Saturday, suspect arrested for DUI, vigil held
The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.
Three taken to hospital after alleged DUI crash, closing several roads Sunday morning
The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Rollover crash sends multiple people to the hospital Saturday night
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Colorado Springs police officer shot Friday night, suspect still on the run
File photo.
Police: Man arrested following “disturbance involving a gun” Saturday

Latest News

Pueblo Fire Department quickly put out a shed fire Monday morning near North Queens Avenue and...
Pueblo Fire Department responds to shed fire Monday morning
Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Citizens Service Center in El Paso County
6.7.21
Hot week ahead
6.7.21
Hot week ahead