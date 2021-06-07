Semi-truck rolls into backyard after crash in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - All roads are back open after a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning in Commerce City. According to South Adams Fire Department, four vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in a crash Monday morning.

The Commerce City Police Department says the crash happened on highway 2 (Colorado Boulevard) between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue. This area is about an hour and a half north of Colorado Springs.

SACFD responded to a multi vehicle accident at 96th Ave & Hwy 2. Four vehicles involved including a rolled semi truck. One person injured, extricated taken to the hospital and 4 treated & released on scene. Hwy 2 will be closed for an extended time for cleanup and investigation. pic.twitter.com/WuVNT2W0UE — South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) June 7, 2021

Our news partners at CBS Denver says the semi rolled into the backyard of a home in the area. Click here to read more.

Fire crews say one person was injured and taken to the hospital, four others were treated and released on scene.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

According to CDOT, both north and southbound lanes of CO 2 reopened around 9 a.m.

US 6 (6th Ave) EB: Crash cleared between CO 95; Sheridan Blvd and CO 88. All lanes are back open. https://t.co/IQBjlDGSEL — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 7, 2021

