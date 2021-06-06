Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Pueblo Saturday, suspect arrested for DUI, vigil held

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a traffic crash near the intersection of Northern Avenue and Orman Avenue. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they reported three individuals had serious injuries and a fourth was deceased at the scene.

Officers say a woman in an SUV was driving northbound on Orman Avenue when she ran a red light at Northern Avenue, hitting two motorcycles. Each motorcycle reportedly had a driver and passenger.

According to police, a 41-year-old woman was killed on scene. The three riders were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police updated the release later saying, a 54-year-old man died at the hospital from their injuries.

The Pueblo County Coroner says 41-year-old Racheal Gallegos and 54-year-old Frank Chavez, both from Pueblo, died in the crash.

The motor vehicle crash on 6/5/21 in Pueblo claimed the lives of Racheal Gallegos, 41 and Frank Chavez, 54, both of Pueblo. She was pronounced dead at the scene and he died several hours later in a local hospital. Autopsies are scheduled. NOK is aware. pic.twitter.com/fY6lqLKgkX — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) June 6, 2021

28-year-old Alisha Herrera, was identified by police as the suspect and is reportedly suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. Police arrested Herrera and initially charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of Vehicular Assault. Police say more criminal charges were added to reflect the second fatality. Herrera also faces other charges for reckless endangerment and careless driving.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

On Sunday, loved ones gathered at the intersection for a vigil to honor the victims.

Chavez’s niece, Deidra was among some of the family members. She wants people to wear a helmet and not drive impaired.

“We wanted to do the vigil to bring awareness to people how drunk drivers are more likely to kill two innocent people. She took a father, grandfather, she took away mother, all of that,” she said. “We also want to enforce that you wear a helmet. It should be a law. We have to buckle up in a car, why don’t we have to wear a helmet?”

Diedra Chavez says the two victims were loved and that was evident after seeing the amount of people that showed up to the vigil.

“How much people care. How much family we have. Because you know what? My uncle can’t come back, he’s up there with his dad and his son…and that’s the main father figure that we had here, that’s gone, he’s not here no more,” she said through tears. “Now I have to be the head of the family and it’s hard.”

The family has a GoFundMe to raise money for expenses. Click here to donate.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

