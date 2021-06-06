Advertisement

Several animals die in Cañon City mobile home fire, crews looking for cause

Scene of a mobile home fire near North Street and North Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City just...
Scene of a mobile home fire near North Street and North Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City just after 10 p.m. Saturday.(Cañon City Area Fire Protection)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:43 AM MDT
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Cañon City firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a fire near North Street and North Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City. The fire reported happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say the reporting party told them “flames were visible in the home and the trees around the front of the home were also on fire”. When they arrived, they found a single wide mobile home with “significant fire involvement” on one end of the mobile home. Crews were able to fight the flames and put out the fire.

A primary search was completed and found multiple house cats died in the fire, but there were no injuries to any other people or firefighters.

Cañon City Area Fire Protection says the home was vacant so no one will be displaced by the fire.

The cause is still undetermined but is currently under investigation. If you have any information on this incident, call the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District or Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

