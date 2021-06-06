Roger Federer chooses rest, withdraws from French Open
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
(AP) -Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open to give himself a chance to recover after a long third-round match.
The tournament announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal. Federer said in a statement that it is important for him to listen to his body as he returns to action after two operations on his right knee.
The 39-year-old Federer was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday. Instead, Federer will turn his focus to the grass-court portion of the season.
Wimbledon begins June 28. He has won a men’s-record eight titles there.
