Advertisement

Roger Federer chooses rest, withdraws from French Open

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, during the...
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, during the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open to give himself a chance to recover after a long third-round match.

The tournament announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal. Federer said in a statement that it is important for him to listen to his body as he returns to action after two operations on his right knee.

The 39-year-old Federer was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday. Instead, Federer will turn his focus to the grass-court portion of the season.

Wimbledon begins June 28. He has won a men’s-record eight titles there.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash at Northern Ave & Orman Ave Saturday. Pueblo Police arrested Alisha...
Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Pueblo Saturday, suspect arrested for DUI, vigil held
The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.
Three taken to hospital after alleged DUI crash, closing several roads Sunday morning
The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Rollover crash sends multiple people to the hospital Saturday night
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Colorado Springs police officer shot Friday night, suspect still on the run
File photo.
Police: Man arrested following “disturbance involving a gun” Saturday

Latest News

Mexico's Diego Lainez (14) celebrates a goal against the United States during the second half...
Pulisic scores in extra time, US beats Mexico 3-2
Vegas Golden Knights center Patrick Brown (38) scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche...
Marchessault’s hat trick lifts Vegas to 5-1 win over Avs
Weidner Field cleared for 100% capacity at next Switchbacks FC game
Weidner Field cleared for 100% capacity at next Switchbacks FC game
Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers, left, reacts after making a 3-point basket against the...
Nuggets eliminate Trail Blazers in Game 6 with 126-115 win