Quick-thinking neighbors rescue dogs from house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: According to fire officials on scene, the owners of the home are on vacation currently, and the house is being looked after by family members. They were not at the home when the fire broke out. Investigators are en route to the home, but firefighters say it appears the fire started outside of the house, and spread extensively to the attic.

The family will be displaced as officials say the home is not inhabitable.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Three dogs are safe after a house fire in the southwest part of the city.

It started just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, in the 900 block of Skyway Boulevard. That’s just south of the Broadmoor area. Crews on scene say neighbors were able to rescue three dogs from the home. It is unclear if any residents were home when the fire started.

The home sustained significant damage to the roof and attic area, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It’s still unclear if any injuries resulted from the flames.

