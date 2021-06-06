Advertisement

Quick-thinking neighbors rescue dogs from house fire

Firefighters are on scene at a house fire in southwest Colorado Springs.
Firefighters are on scene at a house fire in southwest Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: According to fire officials on scene, the owners of the home are on vacation currently, and the house is being looked after by family members. They were not at the home when the fire broke out. Investigators are en route to the home, but firefighters say it appears the fire started outside of the house, and spread extensively to the attic.

The family will be displaced as officials say the home is not inhabitable.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Three dogs are safe after a house fire in the southwest part of the city.

It started just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, in the 900 block of Skyway Boulevard. That’s just south of the Broadmoor area. Crews on scene say neighbors were able to rescue three dogs from the home. It is unclear if any residents were home when the fire started.

The home sustained significant damage to the roof and attic area, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It’s still unclear if any injuries resulted from the flames.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash at Northern Ave & Orman Ave Saturday. Pueblo Police arrested Alisha...
Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Pueblo Saturday, suspect arrested for DUI, vigil held
The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.
Three taken to hospital after alleged DUI crash, closing several roads Sunday morning
The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Rollover crash sends multiple people to the hospital Saturday night
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Colorado Springs police officer shot Friday night, suspect still on the run
File photo.
Police: Man arrested following “disturbance involving a gun” Saturday

Latest News

Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Citizens Service Center in El Paso County
The Commerce City Police Department says highway 2 between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue for a...
Police: 4-car crash, including fuel tanker reported in Commerce City
6.7.21
Hot week ahead
6.7.21
Hot week ahead
South Metro Fire Rescue is investigating a multi-vehicle crash. Crews say the crash happened on...
1 person killed, several others injuried after multi-vehicle crash Monday