Police: Man arrested following “disturbance involving a gun” Saturday

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:02 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to police, two men were chasing another through an apartment complex parking lot Saturday night near East Chelton Road and East Fountain Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Police say one man possibly had a gun and moments later gunshots were reportedly heard.

When officers arrived on scene they spoke to several witnesses but were unable to locate any injured people. Later officers say they were able to find one man, Ashton Shuff, hiding under a porch.

Police say Shuff was arrested for several outstanding warrants. CSPD is currently investigating this incident.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

