Rollover crash sends multiple people to the hospital Saturday night

The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. 6/5/2021(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:49 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are in the hospital after a rollover accident late Saturday night.

Police say got a call for a vehicle going northbound in the southbound lane of I-25. When officers were trying to locate this vehicle, they saw a traffic crash on the highway near the Bijou exit. The vehicle reportedly hit another car going southbound.

The road was closed while emergency crews were in the area.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Officers say they were able to arrest Tyler Wegert, in connection with this crash.

Police are currently investigating the crash. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

