I-25 closures near Monument Sunday night into Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT is reminding drivers northbound I-25 under the County Line Road Bridge (exit 163) near Monument will be closed overnight. The road will reportedly be closed from 11:59 p.m. Sunday and reopen around 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews say they will be repairing asphalt in the area and will cause detours. CDOT says the road will be moved down to just one lane south of County Line Road Bridge and will have to use northbound I-25 off and on-ramps at County Line Road to maneuver the closure. Access to the County Line Road interchange will reportedly stay open.

Drivers in the area should watch for flaggers directing traffic on the bridge and expect delays up to 20 minutes. Crews say the traffic impacts could begin as early as 11 p.m.

