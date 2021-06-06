Advertisement

I-25 closures near Monument Sunday night into Monday morning

CDOT to discuss new traffic impacts at County Line Road bridge near Monument and a general...
CDOT to discuss new traffic impacts at County Line Road bridge near Monument and a general update on the I-25 South Gap project(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT is reminding drivers northbound I-25 under the County Line Road Bridge (exit 163) near Monument will be closed overnight. The road will reportedly be closed from 11:59 p.m. Sunday and reopen around 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews say they will be repairing asphalt in the area and will cause detours. CDOT says the road will be moved down to just one lane south of County Line Road Bridge and will have to use northbound I-25 off and on-ramps at County Line Road to maneuver the closure. Access to the County Line Road interchange will reportedly stay open.

⚠️TRAVEL ALERT⚠️ Northbound I-25 Closed Tonight Overnight Sunday, June 6, from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m., crews will close...

Posted by I-25 South Gap on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Drivers in the area should watch for flaggers directing traffic on the bridge and expect delays up to 20 minutes. Crews say the traffic impacts could begin as early as 11 p.m.

Click here to read more about the I-25 South Gap project.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash at Northern Ave & Orman Ave Saturday. Pueblo Police arrested Alisha...
Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Pueblo Saturday, suspect arrested for DUI, vigil held
The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.
Three taken to hospital after alleged DUI crash, closing several roads Sunday morning
The scene of a rollover crash near I-25 and the Bijou exit just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Rollover crash sends multiple people to the hospital Saturday night
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21. Colorado Springs police...
Colorado Springs police officer shot Friday night, suspect still on the run
File photo.
Police: Man arrested following “disturbance involving a gun” Saturday

Latest News

6.7.21
Hot week ahead
6.7.21
Hot week ahead
South Metro Fire Rescue is investigating a multi-vehicle crash. Crews say the crash happened on...
1 person killed, several others injuried after multi-vehicle crash Monday
Source: AP
Hikers injured in avalanche on Colorado mountain
Drier & Hotter Week Ahead
Drier & Hotter Week Ahead