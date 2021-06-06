Advertisement

Three taken to hospital after alleged DUI crash, closing several roads Sunday morning

The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.
The scene of a two-car crash near North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue 6/6/2021.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:32 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both directions of North Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue opened up at 10:30 a.m. after being closed for about five hours due to a crash. Both roads were closed in both directions due to a crash Sunday morning.

Police say one vehicle was traveling westbound on Platte in the eastbound lanes of traffic when the crash happened. Police say “one vehicle was occupied by a sole male and the other vehicle was occupied by two females.”

All three people were reportedly taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from life-threatening to non-life threatening.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and arrested 24-year-old Antonio Vasquez for charges of DUI and vehicular assault.

The Major Crash Team is currently investigating the crash. Police expect the roads to be closed for several hours.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

