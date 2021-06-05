Weidner Field cleared for 100% capacity at next Switchbacks FC game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the first time in its young history, the new Weidner Field (home of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) will operate at 100% capacity this weekend.

The Switchbacks received approval to fill all 8,000 seats at Weidner for Saturday’s home game against San Antonio FC. On May 21, the Switchbacks played their first ever regular season game at Weidner Field to a restricted-size crowd of 5,600 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Switchbacks are 1-2 on the season. Their game against San Antonio FC is a rematch of the 2021 season opener that Switchbacks FC lost 3-0. Kickoff Saturday is at 6pm.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.