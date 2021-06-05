Switchbacks fans name 8-week-old puppy ‘Striker’ as he trains to become a service dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s the perfect name for the perfect pup!

Switchbacks fans voted on social media to name an 8-week-old puppy “Striker.” The pup is currently in training to become a future service dog through the national nonprofit Canine Companions. The soccer club and nonprofit are partnering up to follow the journey of Striker as he trains for an important job.

Striker will attend Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC games and events to help cheer on the team! After a year and a half in Colorado, Striker will attend professional training at Canine Companions’ Southwest Region training center in Oceanside, California, before being matched with a person with a disability.

About Canine Companions:

Canine Companions is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides expertly trained service dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities at no charge. Established in 1975, Canine Companions has six regional training centers across the country and is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs and the quality and longevity of the matches it makes between dogs and people. For more information, visit canine.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.

About Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC:

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club is a professional soccer team based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The team is a member of the USL Championship, the second tier of the American soccer pyramid and one of the most successful professional soccer leagues in the world reaching a population of more than 84 million across North America. The Switchbacks began play in 2015 and in May of 2021, unveiled the new Weidner Field, an 8,000 seat soccer stadium featuring three luxury club levels, concessions developed by 6035 Hospitality, and state of the art LED viewing screens. All matches are broadcast on ESPN (Plus or Linear Channels) and home matches are available locally on CW, with FOX, Xtra Sports 1300, & Tigre radio.

