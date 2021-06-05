Roads back open Saturday morning after woman killed in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound Academy Boulevard is back open near Flintridge Drive after being closed for about four hours due to a crash Friday night.

All lanes of traffic at N Academy Blvd and Flintridge Dr are back open following earlier traffic accident. @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 5, 2021

According to police, a car driving northbound on Academy hit a woman crossing the road. The 28-year-old woman reportedly stepped off the curb when she was hit. She reportedly had life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to the hospital, but later she died from those injuries.

The driver remained on scene.

Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. Police say no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The names of those involved have not yet been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

