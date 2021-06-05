Multiple shootings, a police chase, a crash and a suspect vehicle sought by Fountain Police on Friday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Fountain are asking for help from the community in locating a suspect vehicle following multiple shootings, a police chase and a crash on Friday.

The incident started at about 4:20 p.m. when police were called to the area of Hurley Drive and Cedar Chase drive. Witnesses told authorities the drivers of two different vehicles were in an argument and then started shooting at each other. The suspects fled the scene before police were able to get to the neighborhood.

While officers were still at the scene near Hurley Drive, there were reports of a second shooting at the Walmart off Highway 85. The vehicle and suspects in the second shooting matched the description of one of the vehicles in the first shooting.

The suspect vehicle spotted at the Walmart, a black Toyota, was seen going southbound on Highway 85 at a “high rate of speed,” according to police. Officers attempted to pull the driver over, but a chase ensued for about two miles.

“Officers performed a tactical vehicle maneuver, on the suspect vehicle, on the southbound on-ramp to I-25 from South Santa Fe Ave, disabling the suspect vehicle,” Public Safety Information Officer Lisa Schneider with the Fountain Police Department wrote in a release. “One adult male and one juvenile male were taken into custody. Further investigation revealed, the same black Toyota failed to yield to a Fountain Police Officer on 6/3/2021. It was also discovered the two suspects in custody were involved in a vehicle break-in earlier today in Security/Widefield where firearms were stolen.”

Officers are still trying to locate the other suspect vehicle, a white Nissan sedan. A photo of the sedan is at the top of this article.

Anyone with information is asked to call (719) 390-5555.

