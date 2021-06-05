Man attacked with rocks and sticks, forced to remove clothes on Chaffee Country trail

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, a man is in custody for allegedly attacking a man with sticks and rocks.

Deputies say they received calls for shots fired and a man threatening to kill another person in the Midland Trail Area on County Road 304 in Chaffee County on Thursday. That’s more than an hour and a half west of Colorado Springs.

When deputies got to the area they reportedly found a man who had visible head and face trauma. During the investigation, deputies discovered the victim was doing target practice in the area and was attacked by a man who “used a stick and rock to cause his injuries”. Deputies say during the attack the suspect made the victim remove all his clothing, and fled before they arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Thomas Labosky of Denver.

Deputies say Labosky left on the Midland Trail towards County Road 315 and were able to locate him and take him into custody.

Labosky is reportedly taken to the Chaffee County Detention Center and is facing several charges including:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Second Degree Assault

Unlawful Sexual Contact

Felony Menacing

False Imprisonment

Harassment

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.