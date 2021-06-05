Colorado Springs police officer shot Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs Police officer was shot Friday night and an investigation is underway.

At about 8:30 p.m. a viewer reached out to 11 News after driving through the intersection of N. Nevada Avenue and E. Fillmore Street. The area is just to the east of I-25.

According to Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department, an officer tried to make contact with two suspicious people on motorcycles. While the officer was trying to make contact with the suspects, one of the motorcyclists fired shots at the officer. The officer was hit and the gunmen fled the scene, according to Lt. Sokolik. The officer did not return fire.

The officer was last listed as being in “stable” condition. The incident is being investigated as an attempted homicide.

The motorcyclist who did not fire a weapon stayed at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.