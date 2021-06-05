Advertisement

King’s Chef Diner reopens after more than a year of closed doors

King's Chef Diner in Colorado Springs
King's Chef Diner in Colorado Springs(King's Chef Diner)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:57 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - King’s Chef Diner is back open for the first time in 14 months. The diner reportedly reopened at the end of May.

Thrilled to post, that for the first time in over 14 months, BOTH LOCATIONS ARE OPEN.. 8-2 Wednesday-Sunday The...

Posted by Kings Chef Diner on Thursday, May 27, 2021

According to our news partners at The Gazette, the location at 131 E. Bijou St. and 110 E. Costilla St. shut down in March 2020 as Governor Polis closed dining rooms to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Costilla St. location reportedly opened back up in September.

“We’re excited to be back in the community and are grateful for the support we have received from our customers,” said King’s Chef owner Gary Geiser.

The diner will be open Wednesday - Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m..

Click here to read more.

