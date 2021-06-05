Advertisement

Highway cameras show driver plunge off overpass

By WISN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Newly released videos show how lucky a Wisconsin woman is to be alive after her car plunged off a highway overpass back in February.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras captured the accident and bodycamera video showed deputies arriving to the scene.

The car was severely damaged, but the driver was conscious.

The driver could not answer how she got there, but said that she was “really bad with directions.”

“I put everything in my phone and I follow the directions,” she said.

According to the report, the driver called her boyfriend instead of 911 and waited more than an hour and a half before a passerby noticed the car and called it in.

“All I saw was a car off to my left there and in like, pieces, and I just wanted to make sure it was someone that had already been taken care of,” the 911 caller said.

As paramedics treated the driver, deputies tried to figure out how she got there.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, but was charged with drunken driving and will be due back in court next week.

She says that she is not pleading guilty.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving a child in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.
5-year-old boy dies after being hit by a car in a Colorado Springs parking lot
Steven Salsberry.
WANTED: Homeless man police consider dangerous could be in Colorado Springs or Fountain
Two good Samaritans help an off-duty Fountain Police officer in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.
WATCH: 2 good Samaritans help off-duty officer arrest suspect in the middle of a Colorado Springs road
A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have...
You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently
Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.
WATCH: Governor Polis set to announce the first $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing Friday

Latest News

A lost and found group finds a prosthetic leg in a river and returns it to its owner.
Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner
A lost and found group finds a prosthetic leg in a river and returns it to its owner.
Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner
A crime scene in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs AutoZone 6/4/21.
Colorado Springs police officer shot Friday night
In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.
US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons