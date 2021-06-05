Advertisement

Golden firefighters rescue injured climbers on U.S. 6 near Clear Creek Canyon Saturday

Golden Fire Department rescues an injured climber near Clear Creek Canyon, closing Highway 6.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:34 PM MDT
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 6 is back open after about a three-hour closure through Clear Creek Canyon. Crews were in the area to rescue two injured climbers. This area is more than an hour and a half north of Colorado Springs.

Golden fire and West Metro Fire Rescue helped rescue two people who were injured on the mountains east side of tunnel 2. Golden Fire says one of the victims was taken to a trauma center by helicopter.

The second victim was also taken off of the mountain and was reportedly taken to Stadium Medical to a trauma center for treatment.

The second victim in Clear Creek Canyon has been removed from the mountain and is now being transported by Stadium...

Posted by Golden Fire-Rescue on Saturday, June 5, 2021

Emergency crews did not say why the two climbers were in the area or how the incident occurred.

U.S. 6 closed in both directions between Clear Creek Canyon and CO 58; CO 93 (Golden) around 10:30 a.m. but reporend around 1 p.m.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

