Colorado State Patrol needs help locating car involved in hit-and-run crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol needs your help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. Troopers say this happened near Highway 287 near Vermillion Road in Boulder County right before 1 a.m. Saturday.

CSP says a black Honda was headed northbound on Highway 287 when the driver hit a pedestrian and left the scene. The 30-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

Troopers say the Honda could be a van or SUV, might have damage to the right side, and could be missing the passenger side mirror.

If anyone witnessed the crash or may have information about this incident, call the Colorado State Patrol dispatch center at 303-239-4501.

