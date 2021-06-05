Advertisement

Colorado inmate indicted in death of missing woman

Juan Jose Figueroa
Juan Jose Figueroa(Colorado DOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A man serving time in prison for a sexual assault has been charged with murder and kidnapping in the case of a Colorado woman who disappeared three years ago.

Authorities announced the grand jury indictment against Juan Jose Figueroa in Boulder on Friday in the presumed death of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia. The mother of three was last seen in Longmont after going out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in 2018. Some of the evidence considered by the first grand jury convened in Boulder since the coronavirus began came from wiretapped statements allegedly made by Figueroa in prison.

He is being represented by public defenders who don’t comment on cases.

