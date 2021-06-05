Buckley Air Force Base renamed at ceremony on Friday

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - During a historical U.S. Space Force ceremony, the Department of the Air Force renamed Buckley Air Force Base to Buckley Space Force Base at the Leadership Development Center, June 4, 2021.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, the commander of Space Operations Command, presided over the Base Renaming and Buckley Garrison Assumption of Command ceremonies.

“Moving forward, Buckley Space Force Base will continue to flourish as a hotbed for integrating new military space technologies, taking on new operational challenges, and providing innovative host support to its “Big Six” mission partners: Space Delta 4, the Colorado Air National Guard’s 140th Wing, the Army Aviation Support Facility, the Navy Operational Support Center, Air Reserve Personnel Center, and the Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado,” remarked Whiting.

The history and mission of the base has evolved immensely over the past eight decades when this location was first activated as an installation in 1941. The renaming ceremony was critical to establishing a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force and is a monumental step forward in the recognition of the importance of space as a war-fighting domain.

“By renaming Buckley Air Force Base to Buckley Space Force Base, there is a clear message being sent to our adversaries: We are focused on maintaining space dominance!” stated Col. Marcus Jackson, Buckley Garrison commander. “This name change does not bespeak a change in Buckley’s mission, but rather signifies a realignment of our installation under the Space Force.

“We are proud to continue to honor our fellow Coloradoan, 1st Lt. John Harold Buckley, for his bravery and sacrifice,” added Jackson. “Today is much more substantial than a name change. Today we are transitioning together into a new and proud heritage.

After the base was officially renamed, Jackson assumed command. As the new Buckley Garrison commander, he highlighted the multi-faceted mission of the joint base and how Buckley is lethal across multiple domains – Air, Space, Cyberspace, Land, and Sea – because of the total-force integrated team integral to the success of the missile warning mission along with the success of Team Buckley.

Jackson concluded by expressing his gratitude towards his mentors and family who supported him as well as his excitement for this leadership opportunity.

“While I am sure that there will be some long days and sleepless nights, I am excited to command at the Garrison level and more specifically work closely with the men and women of Buckley to make it the best Space Force Base.”

Semper Supra!