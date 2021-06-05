“Beards, Bonnets and Bikes!” event celebrates bike month and Colorado Springs’ Sesquicentennial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Riders of all ages will be out and about Saturday to celebrate June as Bike Month and Colorado Springs’ Sesquicentennial (150th anniversary). The City of Colorado Springs says participants will be wearing their favorite bonnets or beards.

Mayor John Suthers and his wife Janet will reportedly be attending the event to kick off the 2021 season of family rides for Kids on Bikes.

The event starts around 10 a.m. at America the Beautiful Park. Bike riders will go on a six-mile trip around the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail. Popsicles will be available for riders about halfway through the ride at what is known as the PopCycle Bridge (on the Pikes Peak Greenway at Van Buren Street). The event will end around 1 p.m. Saturday.

