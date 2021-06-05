Advertisement

Air Force Academy officer charged with alleged sexual misconduct

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:28 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A general court-martial for Maj. Elaine Christian is scheduled to be at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Monday, June 7, 2021.

According to a press release from USAFA, Maj. Christian has been charged with “one specification of an alleged violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice, for abusive sexual contact, one specification of an alleged violation of Article 93a for abuse of training leadership position, and two specifications of alleged violation of Article 92 for dereliction of duty”.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, Maj. Christian was accused of grouping a female trainee in 2019.

We will update this article when more information becomes available.

