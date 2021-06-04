Governor Polis set to announce the first $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing Friday
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will announce the first $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing on Friday.
The Governor is expected to make the announcement at 12:45 p.m. Friday. We will live stream the event on the 11 Breaking News Center.
