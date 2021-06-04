Advertisement

Governor Polis set to announce the first $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing Friday

Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.
Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.(Colorado Governor's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will announce the first $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing on Friday.

The Governor is expected to make the announcement at 12:45 p.m. Friday. We will live stream the event on the 11 Breaking News Center.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving a child in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.
Child hit by a car in a Colorado Springs parking lot
Steven Salsberry.
WANTED: Homeless man police consider dangerous could be in Colorado Springs or Fountain
Two good Samaritans help an off-duty Fountain Police officer in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.
WATCH: 2 good Samaritans help off-duty officer arrest suspect in the middle of a Colorado Springs road
A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have...
You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently
La Jayzia's family said she was an honor roll student and athlete with ambitions to go into the...
‘Slap on the wrist’: Family of teen killed in Springs nightclub shooting react to killer’s sentence

Latest News

Colorado Comeback Cash
11 Call For Action: Beware of scammers trying to cash in on Colorado Comeback Cash
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranks top 5 for best zoo’s in North America
Colorado State Patrol investigating 2-car crash in Alamosa County.
Traffic alert generic
Overnight I-25 closures planned in north Colorado Springs next week