WATCH: 2 good Samaritans help off-duty officer arrest suspect in the middle of a Colorado Springs road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many police officers take on their oath to protect and serve 24/7, meaning even when an officer is “off-duty” they aren’t going to ignore a call for help.

On Thursday, Officer Christopher Diriwachter was in Colorado Springs on his way to work in Fountain. He was filling up his Fountain Police cruiser at a gas station near Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Academy Boulevard when someone went to him for help.

According to Lt. Mark Cristiani with the Fountain Police Department, the civilian had noticed two people fighting in a car near the busy intersection on the street. Officer Diriwachter didn’t waste any time and jumped into action. When the officer tried to break up the altercation, a physical struggle broke out between the officer and the male suspect. 11 News Viewer Chevis Geihsler says he noticed the struggle and immediately pulled up behind the scene to help block traffic. Geihsler’s dash cam caught what happened next.

In the video, which is posted at the top of this article, you can see the male suspect struggling with the officer. The officer, who was in a marked police cruiser and in his uniform, appears to be trying to detain the man, while the man appears to be trying to escape. Two good Samaritans rush to help the officer as the pair get closer and closer to moving traffic on N. Academy Boulevard. The officer and good Samaritans were able to get control of the suspect while a woman in the suspect’s vehicle gets out and runs from the scene. 11 News is choosing to blur the woman who ran as she may be a possible victim in the incident.

Thankfully, the officer only suffered minor bumps and bruises in the scuffle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is handling the investigation into the incident since it happened in their jurisdiction. The suspect has not been identified and it isn’t clear what charges he might face.

As with any incident that could be related to domestic violence, 11 News wants to share multiple resources for anyone who may be a victim of domestic violence:

If you or someone you know is in a violent relationship, TESSA has a confidential safe line for people in Colorado Springs available 24/7: 719-633-3819.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.