WANTED: Inmate escaped while being treated at a Colorado medical center

Chaz Contreras
Chaz Contreras(Morgan County SO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:05 PM MDT
MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities alerted the public to an escaped inmate Thursday night in Colorado.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Chaz Jesse Gilbert Contreras, pictured at the top of this article, escaped while being treated at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. The town is about 80 miles northwest of Denver.

“Inmate Contreras was able to escape custody due to an internal failure to follow proper procedure,” The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release.

As of 11 Thursday night, he had not been located. He was in custody facing charges of second-degree burglary, vehicular eluding, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, theft, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension.

If you see Contreras you are asked to call 911.

