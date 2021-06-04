Advertisement

Studies suggest vaccines may not fully protect immunocompromised Americans

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the pace of U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations continues to slow down, there’s concern for Americans who have weakened immune systems and may not get adequate protection from the vaccine.

Several studies suggest some people who take immunosuppressants might not have had a strong response to the vaccine and therefore might not be protected against the virus.

These drugs are used to treat common conditions such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and more.

“We have to address those problems because there are a substantial amount of people in the United States and worldwide who do not have an adequate immune response,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

That’s why the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will soon start a study to help determine the best approach to help those who are immunocompromised.

“To temporarily suspend their immunosuppressive therapy when we vaccinate them, or to give them additional boosters?” Fauci said. “We’re not quite sure, but we have to address those problems.”

Biotechnology company Regeneron says it is also considering research proposals to test whether its antibody drug could help patients who did not have an adequate response to COVID-19 vaccines.

The FDA authorized Regeneron’s antibody drug for emergency use to treat COVID-19 in November.

The agency is currently evaluating whether to expand the authorization for the prevention of the disease.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving a child in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.
Child hit by a car in a Colorado Springs parking lot
Steven Salsberry.
WANTED: Homeless man police consider dangerous could be in Colorado Springs or Fountain
Two good Samaritans help an off-duty Fountain Police officer in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.
WATCH: 2 good Samaritans help off-duty officer arrest suspect in the middle of a Colorado Springs road
A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have...
You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently
La Jayzia's family said she was an honor roll student and athlete with ambitions to go into the...
‘Slap on the wrist’: Family of teen killed in Springs nightclub shooting react to killer’s sentence

Latest News

In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump accounts for 2 years
Colorado Comeback Cash
11 Call For Action: Beware of scammers trying to cash in on Colorado Comeback Cash
Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York,...
Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranks top 5 for best zoo’s in North America
Vulgar pro-Trump signs in front yard won't be taken down, homeowner says