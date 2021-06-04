Advertisement

Standoff in Pueblo ends peacefully Thursday night

Standoff in Pueblo 6/3/21.
Standoff in Pueblo 6/3/21.(KKTV/Jack Heeke)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:51 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff in Pueblo came to a peaceful end Thursday night.

Concerned neighbors reached out to 11 News at about 8:30 p.m. as police surrounded a home near Thatcher Avenue and Floyd Lane on the northwest side of the city. When 11 News arrived in the neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m., the suspect had just surrendered to police.

According to Pueblo Police officers at the scene, the suspect was wanted on multiple warrants and was believed to be armed. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

11 News has a request out to Pueblo Police for more information on the incident.

