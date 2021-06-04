Advertisement

School resource officer helps lost child return home

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:01 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A school resource officer in Pueblo reportedly came to the rescue of a lost child. Officer William Doyle works at East High school and Eva Baca Elementary school in District 60.

A teacher at East high school reportedly found a young boy with special needs outside the school last week. The District says, Officer Doyle took the boy’s hand and walked him through a nearby neighborhood until they found where he lived.

