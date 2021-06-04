Rockies win 11-6, complete four game sweep of struggling Rangers

DENVER (AP) - Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 11-6 to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.

Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning and lost its 15th consecutive road game, one shy of the franchise record set by the 1961 Washington Senators, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Rangers are 13-13 at home but 9-23 on the road. Colorado is 19-12 at home and 4-22 on the road.

6/3/2021 6:09:08 PM (GMT -6:00)