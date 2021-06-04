Advertisement

Facebook suspends Trump accounts for 2 years

In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:35 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Facebook says it will suspend former President Donald Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan.6 insurrection.

“At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post Friday.

Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site.

The social media giant said on Friday that while it will still apply this “newsworthiness” exemption to certain posts it deems to be in the public interest even if they violate Facebook rules, it will no longer treat material posted by politicians any differently from what’s posted by anyone else.

The move is in response to recommendations from the company’s quasi-independent oversight board, which last month upheld a decision by Facebook to keep former President Donald Trump indefinitely suspended but said the company must decide what to do with his accounts within 6 months.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Facebook plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site, according to several news reports.

The company’s rationale for that policy held that the speech of political leaders is inherently newsworthy and in the public interest even if it is offensive, bullying or otherwise controversial. The social media giant is currently mulling over what to do with the account of former President Donald Trump, which it “indefinitely” suspended Jan. 6, leaving it in Facebook limbo with its owners unable to post.

The change in policy was first reported Thursday by the tech site The Verge and later confirmed by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Facebook has had a general “newsworthiness exemption” since 2016. But it garnered attention in 2019 when Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs and communications, announced that speech from politicians will be treated as “newsworthy content that should, as a general rule, be seen and heard.”

The newsworthiness exemption, he explained in a blog post at the time, meant that if “someone makes a statement or shares a post which breaks our community standards we will still allow it on our platform if we believe the public interest in seeing it outweighs the risk of harm.”

This hasn’t given politicians unlimited license, however. When Facebook suspended Trump in January, it cited “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as the reason. The company says it has never used the newsworthiness exemption for any of Trump’s posts.

Facebook declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving a child in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.
Child hit by a car in a Colorado Springs parking lot
Steven Salsberry.
WANTED: Homeless man police consider dangerous could be in Colorado Springs or Fountain
Two good Samaritans help an off-duty Fountain Police officer in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.
WATCH: 2 good Samaritans help off-duty officer arrest suspect in the middle of a Colorado Springs road
A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have...
You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently
La Jayzia's family said she was an honor roll student and athlete with ambitions to go into the...
‘Slap on the wrist’: Family of teen killed in Springs nightclub shooting react to killer’s sentence

Latest News

Colorado Comeback Cash
11 Call For Action: Beware of scammers trying to cash in on Colorado Comeback Cash
Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York,...
Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranks top 5 for best zoo’s in North America
Vulgar pro-Trump signs in front yard won't be taken down, homeowner says