Advertisement

Pueblo Police make 2 arrests at the same home Friday morning

Derek Castro (right) was arrested on a felony warrant for bank robbery and another felony...
Derek Castro (right) was arrested on a felony warrant for bank robbery and another felony warrant weapons offense. Michaela Montoya (left) who reportedly has six active warrants was also arrested.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:58 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police took two people into custody Friday morning; both reportedly had several warrants out for their arrest.

Police say Derek Castro was found and arrested at a home on Hellbeck Drive. Castro was arrested on a felony warrant for bank robbery and another felony warrant weapons offense.

At the same residence, police reportedly also found Michaela Montoya who had six active warrants, one felony and five misdemeanor.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving a child in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.
Child hit by a car in a Colorado Springs parking lot
Steven Salsberry.
WANTED: Homeless man police consider dangerous could be in Colorado Springs or Fountain
Two good Samaritans help an off-duty Fountain Police officer in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.
WATCH: 2 good Samaritans help off-duty officer arrest suspect in the middle of a Colorado Springs road
A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have...
You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently
La Jayzia's family said she was an honor roll student and athlete with ambitions to go into the...
‘Slap on the wrist’: Family of teen killed in Springs nightclub shooting react to killer’s sentence

Latest News

Colorado Comeback Cash
11 Call For Action: Beware of scammers trying to cash in on Colorado Comeback Cash
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranks top 5 for best zoo’s in North America
Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.
Governor Polis set to announce the first $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing Friday
Colorado State Patrol investigating 2-car crash in Alamosa County.
Traffic alert generic
Overnight I-25 closures planned in north Colorado Springs next week