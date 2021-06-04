Pueblo Police make 2 arrests at the same home Friday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police took two people into custody Friday morning; both reportedly had several warrants out for their arrest.

Police say Derek Castro was found and arrested at a home on Hellbeck Drive. Castro was arrested on a felony warrant for bank robbery and another felony warrant weapons offense.

At the same residence, police reportedly also found Michaela Montoya who had six active warrants, one felony and five misdemeanor.

