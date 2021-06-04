Overnight I-25 closures planned in north Colorado Springs next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers headed north on I-25 early next week should expect closures!

Crews say overnight Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be directed off the highway at Interquest and detoured around the new Powers Boulevard interchange. Northbound I-25 will be closed between Interquest and North Gate from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on June 7, 8, and 9. Crews say this seven-mile detour is expected to increase travel time by 15 minutes or more and drivers should plan ahead or take alternate routes.

Other closures are planned for southbound I-25 between Baptist and North GAte on June 10 and 11. Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., all southbound I-25 traffic must leave the highway at Baptist. This detour will direct drivers onto Baptist towards Suthers Road and west on North Gate to get back on the highway. This should increase travel time by 10 minutes or more.

Drivers should reportedly expect lane closures starting at 7 p.m. while crews place temporary traffic control and stage equipment along the highway. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m.

Click here for detour maps, weekly traffic impact updates, and construction progress videos for the project.

Heads up night drivers! I-25 NB will be closed from 10pm-5am M-W of next week between Interquest Pkwy and North Gate Blvd as CDOT gets signage up for the I-25/Powers project. Here's a look at the detour route.#OnTimeTraffic pic.twitter.com/kKFu0IgDA6 — Luke Victor (@LukeVictorWx) June 4, 2021

Southbound I-25 will be closed on Thursday and Friday night week between 10pm-5am between Baptist Rd & North Gate Blvd. You'll be re-directed from Baptist Rd to Struthers Rd to North Gate in order to get back on I-25.#OnTimeTraffic pic.twitter.com/8khnvlBXAR — Luke Victor (@LukeVictorWx) June 4, 2021

