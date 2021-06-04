Advertisement

Nuggets eliminate Trail Blazers in Game 6 with 126-115 win

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers, left, reacts after making a 3-point basket against the...
Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers, left, reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 36 points and the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers in six games with a 126-115 victory Thursday night.

Michael Porter Jr. added 26 points, including 22 in the opening quarter, for the third-seeded Nuggets. They await the outcome of the first-round series between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. Denver advanced to the Western Conference semifinals for the third straight season.

Damian Lillard finished with 28 points and 13 assists for the sixth-seeded Blazers. They led by 14 points in the third quarter but couldn’t stave off elimination.

6/3/2021 8:50:58 PM (GMT -6:00)

