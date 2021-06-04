No fishing license required June 5-6 in Colorado for free fishing weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No license, no problem!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting “Free Fishing Weekend” June 5 through the 6. During these two days, a fishing license isn’t required to go after the big ones in Colorado. Or the little ones, depending on your expertise as an angler!

“The outdoors are for everyone, and fishing is a great way to discover and enjoy Colorado,” said Angler Outreach Coordinator Andre Egli. “The fish are biting and Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect opportunity for everyone to give fishing a try.”

For more information about licenses or fishing, including the Stocking Report and Fishing Atlas, visit cpw.state.co.us/Fishing or read the 2021 Colorado Fishing Brochure.

