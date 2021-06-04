Mother charged in conection to the death of newborn

YODER, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for an unresponsive newborn on January 23, 2021. According to a press release, “the reporting party stated the newborn was lying partially buried in her yard”.

Deputies and medical arrived on scene and confirmed the newborn was dead.

The investigation by the Major Crimes Unit lead to the arrest of the baby’s mother, Amy Grace Carr. Carr is being charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body, with additional charges forthcoming.

“And so it’s just heartbreaking and again every victim deserves everything that we have to bring justice to that family and that victim,” Jacqueline Reed, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s office said.

Carr is currently being held in the El Paso County jail with no bond.

The area this occurred in was not available at the time this article was written. Some details are being withheld as the investigation continues.

“We want to do our due diligence and make sure that our investigation is complete before it is turned over to the District Attorney’s office,” Reed said. “So it is unknown at this time how long that may take.”

We will keep this article updated as more information becomes available.

