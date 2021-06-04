More money per child is coming to families July; how much you can expect to get and when

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Families can expect more money per child to come starting mid-July. 11 News reached out to a financial planner about when families can expect more money and how much.

Due to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, there is an increase in the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000. For children under 6, it goes up to $3,600. The increase is for only 2021, as of now.

“This is kind of an additional stimulus,” said Nathan Archuleta of Summit Wealth Group in Colorado Springs. “Our biggest advice is to always pay yourself first. Take care of the necessities, food, shelter, transportation. And then from there, we can work on building a more solid financial foundation.”

The IRS says eligible taxpayers do not need to take any action now, other than to file their 2020 tax return if they have not done so.

How much money can I expect?

-The increased child tax credit will be phased out based on income. According to the IRS, the increased amounts are reduced for incomes over $150,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return and qualifying widows or widowers, $112,500 for heads of household, and $75,000 for all other taxpayers.

-Starting in July, families may begin receiving advanced monthly payments of roughly $300 per qualifying child under 6, and $250 per qualifying child 6-17. The credit will include children who turn age 17 in 2021.

How and when do I get the money?

-In the advanced monthly payments, you would get half the money from July (begins around the 15th) to December. Then, the other half would come during tax time.

OR you can opt out of getting advanced monthly payments and get one large payment during tax time.

-You can receive your money either by direct deposit (if you filed your taxes that way) or by check

Some requirements:

-Child must be a U.S. citizen and have a social security number

-Must live with and be related to child for about half a year

-Child must be claimed as a dependent on your 2021 tax return

“There’s an interesting divide across not just Colorado Springs, but all across the country, that some families are really struggling for the necessities, especially through the pandemic, while others have not had the same kind of pinch that some families have experienced,” said Archuleta.

Summit Wealth Group said around June 1st, the IRS is expected to send out more information via letters in the mail, about two portals. One portal will allow you to opt out of the advanced monthly payments, and get all the money during tax time. The second portal will give taxpayers the opportunity to update information about changes in their income, filing status or the number of qualifying children. More details on how to take these steps will be announced soon.

“Having those advance payments, I think will be advantageous to most families. If you do like to have that extra income or money come in from your tax refund, that is something you can plan a major purchase around,” said Archuleta.

For more information from the IRS, click here.

