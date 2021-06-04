Man found sleeping in stolen ambulance outside of small Colorado town

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected criminal appeared to have exhausted himself after taking a stolen ambulance on a joyride in Colorado.

The Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office shared some details on the case after the ambulance was found Friday morning about 16 miles east of Walsenburg. The ambulance was stolen Thursday night from Rocky Ford while the crew was tending to a patient.

The suspect was found sleeping in the back of the ambulance. He is facing charges tied to motor vehicle theft. The suspect was not publicly identified in the social media post breaking down the alleged crime.

