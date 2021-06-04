Advertisement

Man facing drug charges after police find suspicious and stolen items inside his car

By KKTV
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were able to make an arrest after they found stolen items and drugs on a man early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area near West 20th Street and Cheyenne Avenue just after midnight for a “suspicious vehicle”. When they arrived, officers say a black Volvo was stopped in the middle of the road and a man was sleeping inside with a gun next to him.

According to a post on Twitter from Pueblo Police, The gun was stolen and the man “had quite a bit of money and over nine grams of suspected narcotics on him”.

The suspect is now in police custody for narcotics charges, the stolen gun, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. THe suspect has not yet been identified.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

