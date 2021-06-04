Firefighters: “Don’t wait, mitigate now”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire risk is moderate in Colorado Springs this week, but a couple of hot and dry weeks can cause fire risk to increase fast.

Firefighters say, don’t wait to see risk increase to protect your home.

“Any time of year is a good time to start,” said Melissa Hoffman with the Colorado Springs Fire Department Wildfire Mitigation Program. “The worst time to start is when the wildfire is already started, because at that point it is too late, so you can never start too early.”

Here are some quick and easy ways to mitigate:

Remove dead plants

Prune trees so that no branches hang within 15 feet of home

Replace mulch with rocks

Remove junipers or conifers within 30 feet of home

Here are some bigger projects known as “home hardening”. These can also help people moving or building a home.

Choose stucco siding; not wood.

Decks should be made of composite materials.

Have a Class-A roof; NO wood shake shingles

Colorado Springs firefighters will come to you --for FREE-- to asses your property and suggest how to protect it. Every property is different, which is why individualized guidance from professionals is recommended.

Hoffman said, “Create as much clearance as you can.” It’s recommended to apply these mitigation techniques within a 30 foot radius of your home, but that’s not always doable. “It really depends, and that is why we always recommend having a licensed tree contractor come out, or we can come out and take a look for you.”

You can call (719) 385-5950 to schedule a time for firefighters to come out and asses your property for mitigation.

