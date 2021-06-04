Federal authorities identify another Colorado man as a U.S. Capitol riot suspect

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man told authorities he “got pushed” inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to a criminal complaint.

Timothy Williams of Trinidad joins a growing list of people facing charges for the riot. Williams told authorities he wasn’t involved with any acts of violence or property damage, but investigators believe there is enough evidence to charge him with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, among other charges.

Authorities in Colorado were able to identify Williams based off of photos taken inside the capitol during the incident. The criminal complaint also used cell phone records showing Williams was present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 11 News reached out to Williams for comment and has yet to hear back.

You can read the full criminal complaint below:

