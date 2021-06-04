Colorado State Patrol investigating 2-car crash in Alamosa County.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash Thursday morning in Alamosa County.

Colorado State Patrol says the crash happened at Alamosa County Road 112S and Alamosa County Road 6 S just before 6 A.M. CSP says a brown 1997 Audi A4 was heading east on County Road 6 approaching the intersection of ACR 112S. A black 2007 Ford F150 was heading north on 112S when the Audi failed to stop at the stop sign, crossing in front of the Ford.

CSP says the Ford hit the Audi’s front right side, the Audi rotated and hit the left side of the Ford. The Audi then reportedly went off the southbound side of ACR 112S and came to a stop. The Ford reportedly drove off the northbound side of the road, hit a phone utility box, continued off the road, struck a tree, and rotated counterclockwise. The Ford came to a stop after hitting a tree.

Troopers say the driver of the Audi was taken to San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. THe driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital but had minor injuries.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

