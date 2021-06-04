Advertisement

Child hit by a car in a Colorado Springs parking lot

Crash involving a child in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.
Crash involving a child in Colorado Springs 6/3/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a car in a Colorado Springs parking lot on Thursday.

The incident was reported at about 4:30 p.m. off of 8th Street just north of Cheyenne Boulevard. The area is on the southwest side of the city.

According to an officer at the scene, the child has very serious injuries and the driver remained at the scene. The age and gender of the child were not available last time this article was updated. Early into the investigation, police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors. The Major Crash Team for the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the incident.

11 News has a crew at the scene and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

