Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranks top 5 for best zoo’s in North America

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted #4 Best Zoo in North America. That’s according to USA Today’s 10 best readers’ Choice Awards.

This is reportedly the fifth consecutive year the Zoo has been voted into the top 10 categories, but this time it was recognized in two categories: #4 Best Zoo in North America and #3 Best Zoo Exhibit in North America, for its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit.

The Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit opened in 2002 and is home to animals from the Zoo’s native region. According to the press release, Mexican wolves, four Canada lynx, an Alaska moose, two North American porcupines, a bald eagle, two grizzly bears, three mountain lions, two river otters, free-roaming turkeys, and a flock of wood ducks all live in the exhibit.

The Denver Zoo also made it on the list at #10. The other Zoo’s who made the top 10 list can be found here.

